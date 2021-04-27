Scott Peterson appears in court

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Convicted killer Scott Peterson could learn whether he’ll be granted a new trial for his sentence.

This comes after the state Supreme Court overturned his death sentence.

Peterson and his lawyers have petitioned for a penalty re-trial on account of of alleged juror misconduct.

In 2005, a jury sentenced Peterson to death for the murder of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

But due to juror misconduct, the California Supreme Court reversed Peterson’s death sentence last year.

Peterson will appear in the San Mateo County Superior Court via Zoom from San Quentin at 10 a.m.