REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – A judge could decide as early as today if convicted killer Scott Peterson will get a new trial.

Closing arguments are set for 10 a.m.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 for killing his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son Conor.

Peterson has never confessed to the murders.

Peterson will be there with his attorneys, who argue that the cards were stacked against him when one of the jurors, Rochelle Nice, never disclosed that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

They say had they known they never would have allowed her to among the jurors.

Nice said she didn’t believe she was a victim of domestic violence before the infamous trial began in Redwood City 18 years ago.