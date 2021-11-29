Scott Peterson moves to Redwood City jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson was moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row Monday and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City ahead of a re-sentencing hearing.

One of California’s most notorious convicted killers was booked into the county jail without bail. He is likely separated from the jail’s general population of inmates.

Peterson had been living on death row for nearly two decades for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor.

His death sentenced was overturned by the California Supreme Court last year, and Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager has said she will never re-seek the death penalty.

Peterson will be sentenced on Dec. 8 in the San Mateo County courthouse to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Laci Peterson

At the sentencing hearing, Peterson will break his 17-year silence by speaking in court. Over a dozen members of his family and Laci’s family will be in the courtroom gallery, and they will also be allowed to make statements.

He will remain in Redwood City through March because of a second upcoming hearing that will determine if he gets an entirely new murder trial.

Peterson’s defense team is fighting for a retrial because of alleged juror misconduct. Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will make her ruling based on an evidentiary hearing that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 28, 2022, and end on March 4.

Defense attorney Pat Harris said Peterson’s 2004 murder trial was unfair because of a “stealth juror,” Richelle Nice. Legal analysts told KRON4 that he has a strong case for proving juror misconduct was committed.

To protect herself from self-incrimination, Nice plans to plead the fifth.