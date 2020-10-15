Scott Peterson’s convictions to be reexamined in San Mateo court

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson will return to San Mateo court after the California Supreme Court ordered a trial judge to consider whether his convictions for murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son should be overturned.

This after the state’s highest court already overturned Peterson’s death sentence back in August.

Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

Peterson, who is now 47, contended on appeal that he couldn’t get a fair trial because of the massive publicity that followed, although the proceedings were moved nearly 90 miles (145 kilometers) away from his Central Valley home of Modesto to San Mateo County.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

