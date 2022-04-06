SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Scotts Valley High School football star was killed after a teenaged driver crashed into a tree on Granite Creek Road.

Carlton Keegan, 18, had recently played in an all-stars football game for Central Coast high school athletes.

“Our hearts are broken for the Keegan Family. Carlton’s joy, kindness and encouraging spirit will never be forgotten,” the Scotts Valley High School Falcon Club wrote on Facebook.

Keegan was a passenger in his friend’s Subaru when the driver lost control on Granite Creek Road near Branciforte Drive on March 30 at 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified by the CHP as 18-year-old Owen Zeip of Scotts Valley.

“For an unknown reason, Zeip allowed his vehicle to veer off the roadway and down a dirt embankment. The Subaru collided into a tree,” CHP officer Alyssa Gutierrez wrote.

Zeip suffered minor injuries. Keegan was transported in a ambulance to Dominican Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The CHP is investigating whether speed was a factor in the collision. No arrests were made.

A GoFundMe page created to support Keegan’s family and funeral costs raised more than $93,000 as of Wednesday.

A family friend wrote, “Our entire community is completely devastated by this.”