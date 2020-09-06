Scouts spend holiday weekend volunteering for Coastal Cleanup Day









Photos: Santa Clara Valley Water District

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troop helped clean up John Mise Park in San Jose during the first California Coastal Cleanup Saturday in September.

“Protect Your Happy Place” is apart of the state’s largest annual volunteer event, organized by California Coastal Commission.

The annual Coastal Cleanup is usually only one day, but due to coronavirus, it will be held every Saturday this month.

Families and organizations held smaller cleanups in their own area to allow social distancing.

The Coastal Commission says cleaning your neighborhoods, local parks, streets, and storm drains helps protect the coast.

For information on how to get involved visit www.cleanacreek.org

