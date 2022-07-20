SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Claes Oldenburg died at the age of 93 on Monday in New York City.

Known for turning ordinary objects into artwork, the Swedish-American immigrant sculptor was responsible for pieces of public art such as “Cupid’s Span” along San Francisco’s waterfront, which he created with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen.

“Cupid’s Span” was installed in 2002. The 70-foot fiberglass and steel sculpture depicts Cupid’s bow and arrow planted in the ground near the city’s Embarcadero. At the time the Embarcadero had only recently been converted from a freeway to a chic promenade.

“Cupid’s Span” was commissioned by Gap Inc., which is headquartered nearby.

KRON ON is streaming live

Oldenburg also sculpted “Giant Binoculars” at 340 Main Street at the building formerly called the Chiat/Day Building in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles and the “Clothespin” at Centre Square in Philadelphia.

Oldenburg’s daughter stated he’d been in bad health since he broke his hip last month.