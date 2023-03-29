PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A popular bowling alley in the Peninsula is closing after more than 60 years. Sea Bowl in Pacifica will close its doors for good on May 31, according to its website.

The business posted this statement below.

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform all of you that Sea Bowl will be closing its doors for good on May 31st, 2023 after more than 60 years in business. It was a difficult decision, but it is time to retire. I know this news may come as a shock to many of you and I want to express our deepest gratitude for all the amazing support and loyalty you, our customers, have shown us over the years. All of us here at Sea Bowl will deeply cherish the memories of Sea Bowl providing a fun and exciting space for you all to enjoy: the parties, the countless hours of laughter, the friendships, the competitions… we could go on for hours. All this has made the decision to close our family business heartbreaking, even as it is necessary. Many of you have developed friendships with our staff over the years. Rest assured that we will be doing everything we can to ease the transition for our amazing employees. Thank you for supporting Sea Bowl all these years. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of this wonderful community. Sea Bowl Entertainment

A family-friendly bowling alley, Seabowl was home to many kids’ birthday parties for decades.

Seabowl is located at 4625 Coast Highway, which is right off Highway 1 near Rockaway Beach. Seabowl is open from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Seabowl first opened in 1958, and its current owners took over in 1996.