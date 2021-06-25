Sean Monterrosa’s sisters react to Derek Chauvin sentencing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Some Bay Area families who have lost their loved ones to police violence spoke to KRON4 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

“Every day is hard for us but just really thinking about if Sean was here what would his reaction be right,” they said.

Sean Monterrosa’s last text message to his sisters was asking them to sign the petition for justice for George Floyd. Minutes later, Sean was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer.

His sisters reacted to the Derek Chauvin sentencing.

“It’s almost like a bare minimum right. You know this person took a person’s life you know, it just goes to show that the system is really flawed,” they said.

With good behavior, the 45-year-old could be paroled after about 15 years.

“This sentencing will not bring George Floyd back but it’s going to make us feel like we are having little steps toward accountability and holding these officers accountable. It’s great but we understand that the system is going to continue to create and train people just like Derek Chauvin so we need to continue as a community to apply pressure and hold those in positions of power accountable,” Michelle and Ashley said.

Michelle and Ashley say they have a long road ahead in the case of their brother, Sean but seeing the sentencing on Friday give them hope.

“Obviously this is a step for the whole world to see, ok we are finally seeing an officer being convicted and actually sentenced right so for us we know it’s a historic thing however let’s not just stop here we need to keep fighting keep going,” they said.