SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police continue to search for two people who were involved in a shooting in Santa Rosa.

It happened Saturday night along North Dutton Avenue.

Police found a 21-year-old man at the scene who was shot twice.

They say two people approached the man and one of them shot him after a short conversation.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police.

