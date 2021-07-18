Search continues for 8th day to find missing Berkeley dad

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — It has now been more than a week since a Berkeley dad was last seen after going for a run in the East Bay.

Sunday marked an eighth day of searching for Philip Kreycik.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it used nearly 200 personnel to recheck areas they had searched before, including deep ravines and other steep terrain.

Searchers also combed property next to the park.

Day #8 Massive Search for Philip Kreycik. 169 professional search and rescue personnel today. We went in deep ravines and steep terrain using high angle rope searches. Thousands of search hours and we still haven’t located Philip. If youhave any information contact @pleasantonpd pic.twitter.com/i5FeqHJNkE — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 19, 2021

Despite all of the effort, investigators say they did not find any new leads.

They’re urging anyone who may have information to give them a call.