Search continues for attacker who assaulted man on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect involved in an assault on Muni that left a man with a traumatic brain injury.

The incident happened on October 3, 2020 around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, a 44-year-old San Francisco man was riding a Muni 14-Line bus when it stopped near Mission and Duboce Streets. The man lost his balance and fell down.

The bus driver called for medical assistance and had other passengers get off the bus.

As an ambulance was responding, one of the other passengers went back on the bus and threw the victim ‘out of the bus’s rear door.’

The victim hit his head on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital. On March 19, 2021, he remains in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as a Black man in his 20’s. Police are also searching for a person who was with the suspect at the time and may be able to identify the suspect.

The person of interest is described as a woman in her 20’s last seen wearing dark-colored clothing with a backpack.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.