Search continues for gunman who killed 5 in Orinda shooting

ORINDA (KRON) – The search continues Monday morning for the shooter or shooters in connection with the deadly mass shooting at a Halloween house party in Orinda last week.

Investigators have located two guns inside the home, and they’re still working to see if those two guns are connected to the shooting in which 5 people were killed.

Four people were killed Thursday night, and one person died over the weekend from their injuries.

The Halloween party happened at a home rented out as an Airbnb on Lucille Way.

Neighbors caught wind of the party – which was advertised on social media – before it happened but didn’t have it shut down.

On the night of the party, some neighbors called police complaining about the noise.

Police were reportedly already on their way to the Airbnb when shots were fired inside the home.

