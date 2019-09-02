Pursuit suspect rams gate at Oakland airport, flees on foot

OAKLAND (KRON) – The search continues Monday morning for the man who rammed a gate at Oakland International Airport.

Police crews searched the water near Terminal 2 at the airport but could not locate the man, who deputies said ran from a traffic stop and rammed through a gate before leading officers on a pursuit onto the tarmac.

The suspect then apparently abandoned the vehicle and jumped out and ran away on foot.

A K9 officer was able to track the suspect’s scent to the water line.

Authorities said it all started around noon Sunday when the man driving the pickup refused to pull over after running a stop sign.

Inside the truck that was later found abandoned, deputies found it was registered to someone from Santa Cruz County.

They also found airsoft guns and masks in the truck.

Investigators say they’re looking into how the suspect was able to slam through the security gate and investigating what they can do to tighten security in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

