Search continues for man who tried to run over Fairfield police officer

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A manhunt continues for the suspect who tried to run over a Fairfield police officer.

Police say 47-year-old Robert Hanson tried to hit a detective with his car.

That’s when the detective fired several rounds at Hanson in his car, but he managed to get away.

Police were able to find the car he was driving but did not find Hanson.

It’s unclear if he was injured during the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt.

The detective who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest News Headlines: