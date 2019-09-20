Live Now
Search continues for missing 19-year-old last seen in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are looking for a 19-year-old who has been missing since early May.

Police say Jonathan Bandabaila was last seen in Oakland’s Fruitvale District on May 3.

His 1998 silver Honda Accord was found on the San Mateo Bridge the next day.

At a press conference on Thursday, Bandabaila’s brother gave an emotional plea for his safe return home.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to Bandabaila’s whereabouts.

