Search continues for missing Palo Alto couple last seen on Valentine’s Day

INVERNESS, Calif. (KRON) – Searchers with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will head up to Inverness Fire this morning to start search efforts around 8 a.m.

On Monday, 136 search and rescue members from all over the Bay Area aided in the search for 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin.

The two were last seen on Valentine’s Day at their rental on Via de la Vista in Inverness/Seahaven.

Officials said the couple was supposed to check out Saturday morning, however, all of their belongings including phone, wallets, and car were left at the rental.

They also missed an appointment on Sunday.

Officials said this is “highly out of character” for the couple.

Since Saturday afternoon, crews have searched trails and wooded areas nearby on the ground, and on horseback, using drones, a helicopter, and K9.

The investigation has been aiming to answer a lot of unanswered questions as to how the couple just up and vanished while leaving everything they have at the rental.

So we know that they left a lot of personal effects behind in their Airbnb which included cell phones, personal effects, such as clothing and other things that people would normally take with them if going on a hike,” Sergeant Brenton Schneider said

Officials are now looking at the couple’s finances and where they may have last spent money to try to gather the information that may lead to where they are.

The sheriff’s office says the couple could have gone for a hike without their belongings, knowing that their cell phones wouldn’t work on the trails.

Detectives have also been sent to Palo Alto to speak with their relatives.

They say no foul play is expected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call police.

