Search continues for one more dog after van stolen in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – A dog that was missing after a van full of dogs was stolen from a hotel in Fremont was found overnight and is now with its rightful owner.

This morning, the search continues for one more missing dog.

Two dozen dogs were in that van when it was stolen on Sunday.

The van was recovered but some dogs were missing.

Fremont police announced that the puppy found Tuesday is now on her way home for the holidays but an English Bulldog is still missing.

The owner bought the dog from a breeder in Kansas about 3-months ago.

He was sent to Tacoma, Washington on Monday but never made it.

The owners are working with the police to find him.