Search continues for suspects in Orinda armed home invasion, robbery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brazen armed robbery in broad daylight.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says two men confronted someone in their home on Sunday afternoon in Orinda.

One of them armed with a gun.

It’s not confirmed how the suspects entered the home but neighbors say the back door was open and they walked right in.

It’s a quiet street in Orinda where neighbors say nothing like this has happened before.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in the middle of the day, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says two men entered a home on Don Gabriel Way.

They say the person inside the home complied with the robbers’ demands and was not injured but some valuables were taken.

The two men took off in a silver Mercedes before deputies arrived.

Authorities used police dogs, a helicopter, and a drone to try to find them but were unsuccessful.

KRON4 asked the sheriff’s office what the two men took and if they believed this was a random act but have not heard back from them.