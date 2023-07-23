(KRON) — A search dog who traveled from Utah to the Bay Area will begin serving with the San Francisco Fire Department after she finishes training. She was named Reva in honor of a staff member who lost her battle to cancer in 2020, SFFD said.

Reva and Miller (Photo courtesy of SFFD)

Search dog Reva was originally named Ollie. Ollie was raised in an apartment, but her first family did not know she would be so full of energy or grow to be so big. They surrendered her to an animal care center called Outreach Pawsibility in Herriman, Utah.

A recruiter came across Ollie in Utah. In playing with the dog, the recruiter realized she’d make a great candidate for Search Dog Foundation, a disaster response program that uses rescue dogs to support first responders in emergencies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ollie traveled to the Bay Area in style; she was transported in a private plane thanks to a partnership with Angel Flight West. At first, Ollie was a bit overstimulated throughout her training, but the Search Dog Foundation trainers were able to hone her energy and put it to good use.

The group was proud to rename her after her training; she was given the name Reva after a beloved member of the Search Dog Foundation. Reva Ferguson died after she lost a 13-year battle with breast cancer in 2020.

KRON On is streaming now

“Search Dog Reva will carry on Reva’s legacy, sharing similar boundless energy, a real love of life every single day, and a small mischievous streak, as she completes her training and goes on to help save lives,” SFFD wrote.

Reva will now complete her training before she begins serving with SFFD. She will act as a Search and Rescue K9 with a department member named Miller.