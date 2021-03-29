Search for armed suspects who attempted to burglarize Redwood City taco truck

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed suspects who attempted to rob a Redwood City food truck on Sunday.

It happened at Tacos El Grullo Food Truck near Spring Street and Warrington Avenue.

This happened in broad daylight, in fact, a customer was ordering from the food truck when two armed men surrounded multiple employees.

The owner of the food truck says one of the suspects repeatedly pointed a gun at his head, demanding money.

“Basically he said it was traumatizing for everybody, the girls too because they were down on the ground helpless and you know he told them just give them whatever you have in the cash register,” Angel Perez said.

Jorge Peralta was sitting right here in his food truck when a suspect suddenly came up to the door and pointed a gun at his head.

He says a second armed suspect held up two of his employees on the other side of his food truck.

Peralta’s son-in-law Angel Perez is translating for us.

“The assailants came, one in the front and one from the side, and one of them from the side door tried to get in. He pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me all your money” and he said, “I don’t have any money,” Perez said. “About three or four times he asked him to give them all his money and he said I don’t have any money so he said go ahead, I don’t have any money.”

Peralta says this went on for a few minutes before something spooked the suspects and they took off in a getaway car driven by a third person.

Perez pulled up to the food truck right as the armed men sped off.

“It was like an older Honda Civic, Honda, maybe Toyota. It was like a four-door beat-up car,” Perez said.

Peralta says the suspects took off before they were able to steal any money and thankfully no one was physically injured.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.