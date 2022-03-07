SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect following an incident on Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking on Calistoga Road to an elementary school when a car driving southbound made a U-turn. Officials say the car pulled over and opened the passenger door, threatening the victim and attempting to pull her into the car.

Authorities say the victim was able to fight him off and run home. She was not physically injured.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound down Calistoga Road, officials say.

The suspect was described as a white adult man in his 40s to 50s, about 5’8″, thin build, balding with a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a tan shirt with an unknown emblem on the left side of the chest and torn blue jeans.

His car is described as an older black BMW, four-door sedan with no front license plate.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the police at 707-528-5222.

If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, police ask you to check the footage from Monday morning to see if it captured the suspect. Those who find footage or images are asked to contact the police department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.



Police are working with schools in the area to provide additional security.