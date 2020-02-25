Search for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured 12-year-old pedestrian in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 12-year-old pedestrian on Monday in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials are on the scene at Crow Canyon and Manter Road.

The driver fled the scene after striking the 12-year-old, who suffered major injuries.

Officers say the driver was last seen on Crow Canyon driving toward Interstate 580.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between the age of 25 and 35 driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information about this collision, you are asked to call authorities at (510) 582-9028.

No other details have been released at this time.

