Search for men who beat up hit and run victim in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A South Bay man was sent to the hospital after a hit and run crash in San Jose on Friday night.

His family says he was not hurt from the fender bender but from being beaten up afterward.

The family of 64-year-old Robert Carbajal tells KRON4 he is still unconscious, lying in the hospital with swelling in the brain and fractures to his head and eye socket.

His wife says this all started with a simple fender bender on Friday night around 10:30 in San Jose.

A Latin woman between 20 and 30 years old, about five feet tall driving a silver or tan Escalade hit the driver’s side of his car and took off.

He caught up with her around the area of Summer Court, which is a dead-end residential street off 680 near South Jackson Avenue.

She refused to provide insurance information then got on the phone and minutes later, two men showed up in a dark Infiniti SUV driven by another woman and beat him up.

“It pretty much was a fender bender that no one was hurt in and you would think he was in a collision the injuries he received from these two guys. Nobody deserves this especially my husband.”

The two men were also Latino and between 20 and 30 years old.

The initial driver was in a silver or tan shiny Escalade, license plate number 8LET727.

They couldn’t say whether it was a California plate.

If you know anything about this or have cameras in that area of Summer Court and Jackson Ave the family asks that you call San Jose police.