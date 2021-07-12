Search for missing Berkeley man runs into third day

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A 37-year-old runner has been missing for nearly 48 hours – the search will continue for him Monday morning in the Pleasanton Hills Regional Park area.

Philip Kreycik came to the Moller Ranch Trail on Saturday around 11 for a 6-8 mile run which should have only taken about 45 minutes to an hour.

But authorities say he never returned home that day.

Kreycik lives in Berkeley and drove out to Pleasanton for the run. His wife called police when he never returned.

The search and rescue command center has been moved to Foothill High School so crews can enter the hills in Pleasanton from a better vantage point. Crews have come from all over the #BayArea to help find the missing 37 year old. pic.twitter.com/nW1FJBFLYX — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) July 12, 2021

Police found his car in the parking lot of the trailhead with his phone inside where they discovered an app showing his running route.

An extensive search began along that route and in the surrounding area.

Pleasanton Police Department, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, CHP and volunteers have been using a ton of resources to try and find him.

After two long days of searching, police are not losing hope.

The search area is a steep, rugged and canyon type terrain with a lot of trails going left and right. On Monday morning, the search and rescue command center was moved to Foothill High School so crews can enter the hills in Pleasanton from a better vantage point.

Police say right now they do not suspect any foul play and do not believe Kreycik wanted to disappear.