Search for missing Palo Alto couple continues leaving neighbors concerned

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – The search continues for a Palo Alto couple that went missing after renting out a cottage on Via de la Vista in Inverness.

136 searchers with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers and other agencies from all over the Bay Area looking for 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin.

The two were last seen Friday and were supposed to check out of their rental Saturday morning but they never showed and left all their belongings in the cottage.

One neighbor describes them as “extremely happy” and fond of hiking in West Marin.

People in the missing couple’s neighborhood paint a picture of two happy people who love to go hiking.

They are worried but hoping this is simply a case where the hikers got lost and will eventually be found safe.

“Oh they’re really nice, happy people, very friendly,” Lisa Taggart said.

Lisa Taggart lives across the street from the missing couple and says their neighbors are very worried about them.

“Everybody in the neighborhood is really concerned, I sit on the porch here every morning and this morning several people walked by and were asking me if I knew anything, everybody here is just really worried,” Taggart said.

Taggart confirms that the couple live on Cowper Street where they were often seen tending to their garden.

“They were really good friends with the people who used to live in this house and one time when they were in town, they came over and we had a drink on the porch and they were super nice,” Taggart said.

Taggart says her neighbors are avid hikers and had hiked in West Marin several times.

Ursula Cooney lives just up the street from Carol and Ian.

“I don’t know where they could be walking out of Inverness, I’ve been there many times and there are nice hiking trails,” Ursula Cooney said.

As the search for the couple continued for a second day, other neighbors were quick to reject reported theories the couple may have met with foul play, said one “it doesn’t make sense,” but Taggart finds those reports troubling.

“It’s really worrisome, I heard that they left their cell phone and their identification in the Airbnb where they were staying and it’s just extremely worrisome,” Taggart said.

As of Tuesday evening, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office reported the search concluded for the day with no updates on the whereabouts of Carol and Ian.

They say crews will search the waters edge near Inverness with K9’s and boats on Wednesday.

