Search for missing Palo Alto couple now recovery mission

Bay Area

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The search for a missing Palo Alto couple is now a recovery mission.

77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and her husband, 72-year-old Ian Irwin, were last seen on Valentine’s Day at their rental in Inverness.

The Marin County Sheriff’s office held a briefing Saturday morning prior to the search.

They will be searching on the ground with K9’s, drones, Mounted Posse, boats and airplanes.

Investigators say they would have found them by now if they were responsive.

Crews will continue to search for the couple through the weekend.

