Search for missing Pleasanton runner to resume

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County Sheriff announced that they will be resuming the search for a runner who went missing three weeks ago.

We will be out with our Search and Rescue Team tomorrow to look for #PhilipKreycik. We remain committed with our partners @pleasantonpd to finding him. https://t.co/FUMtcsHOR5 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 30, 2021

Philip Kreycik of Berkeley was last seen entering the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

A search for Kreycik began on July 10, with hundreds of volunteers and personnel searching for him over multiple weeks.

State and local agencies used infrared aerial technology and widened the search area around the trail and still had no luck in finding any sign of the 37-year-old.