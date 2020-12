SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: A couple sits on a rock overlooking Ocean Beach on May 26, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Beaches across the state have seen large crowds as they have started to slowly reopen with rules in place such as maintaining social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco fire officials say the search for a missing surfer was suspended Friday evening.

Units responded to Noriega Street and Great Highway around 6 p.m. following reports of a surfer that disappeared in the water.

An active search and rescue operation was in progress.

But as of 7 p.m., the search was suspended, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

No other details were made available.