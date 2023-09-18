(BCN) — Berkeley City College has shortlisted three finalists in its search for a new president, and has announced a public forum on Wednesday to allow the candidates to answer questions from the community.

The three finalists for consideration are Dr. Denise Richardson, Dr. John al-Amin and Dr. Rafe Trickey, Jr. Berkeley City College will host a public forum for the candidates to engage with the community on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s Auditorium at 2050 Center Street, Berkeley.

Each candidate will have 50 minutes share their vision in guiding Berkeley City College, including a presentation and question-and-answer period. The forum will be moderated by Dr. Martin de Mucha Flores, Dean of Counseling and Student Equity at the college.

Dr. Denise Richardson, serving as the Interim President of Berkeley City College since July 2023, is described as an experienced education leader committed to data informed decision-making, student-centered fiscal management and facilitating equitable outcomes. Her more than 20 years of experience within the Peralta Community College District enabled her to begin implementation of the new Educational Master Plan and to support the development of new administrative leadership standards.

Dr. Rafe Edward Trickey, Jr. currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the North San Diego County Promise, a San Diego County-inclusive, collective-impact partnership that is united by a shared vision of all youth and adults reaching their fullest potential in college, career and life. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Pacific Planning and Effectiveness Group, a success-supporting consulting practice.

Dr. John al-Amin has spent nearly three decades in higher education, gaining skills, knowledge, and experience within the community college, CSU and University of California systems. He currently serves as a Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at San Francisco City College, where he provides management and direction over district business and accounting operations, risk management, facilities construction and planning, buildings and grounds services, police and safety, and informational technology services.

The Peralta Community College District and Berkeley City College began its search for candidates on May 26. A hiring committee was formed on Aug. 4, comprised of Berkeley City College faculty, classified professionals, and administrators from BCC’s sister colleges in the Peralta Community College District. The committee reviewed 30 applicants, interviewing 10 candidates and recommending three finalists.

