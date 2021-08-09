Search for stolen Miniature Australian Shepherd in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – A Los Gatos man is pleading for the public’s help to find his dog, Bowie.

The 2-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd was stolen outside the North Santa Cruz Avenue Safeway on Friday afternoon.

“Everybody knows my dog and me, too. He’s kind of a regular in town,” John Miller said.

His owner tied him up outside the Safeway in Los Gatos and within minutes, he was stolen.

“I was in there eight minutes. It was very brief,” Miller said.

Surveillance video shows the woman suspected of stealing Bowie, walking toward him with a big, dark bag, then walking away with him on a leash before pulling out of the parking lot in an older model black Mercedes Benz ML SUV.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged woman with long reddish hair.

“Somebody knows something. That’s my feeling. Somebody knows the woman or the vehicle or something and any leads we can get would be great,” Miller said.

Bowie weighs about 15 pounds. He’s gray and white, with one blue eye and one-half blue and half brown eye.

He was wearing a blue collar at the time he was taken.

His owner says he is microchipped. He misses his friendly personality and their daily walks and has this message for the person who stole him.

“Please bring him back. He’s my companion. I don’t have kids or anything else so it’s important to me I bonded with the dog and I believe I need him back. It’s really heartbreaking now to go through this,” Miller said.