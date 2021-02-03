Search for suspect: 15-year-old girl assaulted while jogging in San Rafael

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to find the suspect who assaulted a 15-year-old jogger on Monday.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday and asked the community to contact them if they have any information.

Juvenile jogger assaulted in Marinwood. Please share the attached sketch and help us identify the suspect in this case.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patton at l_patton@marinsheriff.org or 415-473-7265



Full press release here: https://t.co/MhhonjuiA7 pic.twitter.com/oml275wAmz — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 4, 2021

Authorities say around 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, a 15-year-old female was on a jog near Mt. Rainier Drive in the Marinwood neighborhood of San Rafael.

The teen reported that she was on a wooded footpath when the suspect came out of the bushes and grabbed her face.

The girl said she punched him in the face and he chased her as she ran away.

The suspect was unable to catch her.

The suspect is described as a black male adult between the ages of 50 to 60. He is about 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown eyes, and a black beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black beanie, red fleece collared sweater, blue jogging pants, and white Adidas shoes with black stripes.

Detectives have searched the area and extra patrols have been provided.

As authorities continue their investigation, you are asked to call 415-473-7265 if you recognize this suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.