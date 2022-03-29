FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect connected to multiple armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the robberies happened in August and October of 2021 — The crimes are being investigated by the Fremont Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Department of Corrections.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Moss-Sanders, is believed to have used a gun during these incidents. He has three felony warrants out for his arrest — Two are for armed robbery and the third is for a parole violation.

The public is being asked to help safely find Moss-Sanders.

Authorities describe him as being about 5’11” and weighing about 165 pounds. He has several tattoos, including on his face.

The tattoos on his face say “JACKBOY,” “Ashley,” and “Edina Mae.” Moss-Sanders has a large tattoo on his right forearm of a person wearing a ski mask and the words “THE JACK.”

Authorities believe he has access to fake identifications and is aware that he is wanted for the robberies in Fremont and San Leandro.

Police say evidence suggests that Moss-Sanders has since been involved in police pursuits and threw his gun out the window and avoided being arrested.

If anyone has information, police ask you to contact Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Fenton Culley at (510) 942-9820 or Fremont police Detective Michael Gebhardt at (510) 673-3664.