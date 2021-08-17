Search for suspect prompts shelter-in-place in San Ramon

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – San Ramon police have issued a shelter-in-place as they search for a wanted suspect.
Police tweeted that the suspect was last seen near Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks & N. Monarch Drive.
Members of our agency are currently searching for a wanted subject who fled from police in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks & N. Monarch Drive. If you are in this area, please shelter in place until we advise further.— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 17, 2021
