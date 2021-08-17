Search for suspect prompts shelter-in-place in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – San Ramon police have issued a shelter-in-place as they search for a wanted suspect.

Police tweeted that the suspect was last seen near Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks & N. Monarch Drive.

