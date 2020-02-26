Search for suspects in shooting that injured woman, baby in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that injured a woman and her baby in Fremont on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Around 3:32 p.m. police responded to the area of the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard in Fremont’s Niles District following reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told authorities that multiple suspects came to the house and fired their weapons inside.

Police arrived to find a woman and her baby injured and were taken to a trauma center for treatment.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

Officers are searching the area for the suspects.

Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting.

Officials say the suspects possibly fled the scene in a car.

Investigators are working on leads and will release more information at a later time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (510) 790-6800 x 3.

Latest Posts: