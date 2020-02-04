Search for suspects involved in shooting that injured Santa Clara County deputy continues

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The search continues for suspects involved in an officer-involved shooting in Morgan Hill Friday night, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:32 p.m., authorities say Deputy Sukhdeep Gill was standing outside his parked patrol car in a turnout on Uvas Road when another vehicle drove up.

During this time, Gill was alone and had not been on a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says the suspected car did not have it’s headlights on and drove up close to Gill.

That is when officials say multiple shots were fired at Gill, one of which hit him in his body-worn camera and armor.

Photo: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Gill fired back at the car who then fled the scene.

Sheriff’s searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

Authorities say Gill received medical treatment at a hospital and was later released.

It remains unknown if any suspects were injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver-colored 2000’s sedan, possibly a Honda.

A suspect description was not able to be provided.

Photo: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office believes this attack was unprovoked and a premeditated murder attempt on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities continue to search for the suspects and are working on any leads provided.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sergeant Joe Piazza at (408) 808-4510 or the office’s Investigation Unit at (408) 808-4500.