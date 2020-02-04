Search on for gunman who shot deputy in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – Sheriff’s deputies in the South Bay are looking for a gunman who shot a deputy in an ambush-style attack last week.

It happened on Jan. 31 around 10:32 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say an unknown vehicle approached the deputy on Uvas Road and as the vehicle got closer to the deputy, multiple shots were fired at the deputy by the suspect in the vehicle, who then fled the scene.

The deputy returned fire, and it’s unknown if the suspect was shot, officials said.

The deputy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. You can also contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

