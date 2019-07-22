Search on for hit-and-run driver in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – Police are looking for the driver who hit a man and kept going in Concord.

Surveillance video shows the moment a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Prius Sunday morning and then run over by a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was speeding and trying to pass the Prius when they crashed eastbound on Concord Boulevard.

That’s when a pickup truck driving westbound hit the man’s body lying in the street.

The pickup truck did not stop and left the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Prius stayed and is cooperating with police.