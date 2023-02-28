SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Authorities in Santa Rosa are beefing up their search for a missing at-risk man as temperatures drop on Monday night.

Lawrence “Larry” Atchison left his residence on foot at 4:45 p.m. and his current whereabouts are unknown. Atchison has dementia and does not know how to navigate his way around the city and will not know how to return home, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police department requested the assistance of the Sonoma County Search and Rescue Team to find Atchison. While Search and Rescue is mobilizing, SRPD officers, Community Service Officers, and Field and Evidence Technicians are assisting with the search, SRPD said at 10 p.m.

SRPD is also deploying drones to help locate Atchison.

He was last seen in the area of Leafwood Circle. He is white, 65 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees Atchison should contact the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch at (707) 528-5222 with any information about his location.

