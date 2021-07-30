Search resumes for missing runner in Pleasanton

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay say the search for a missing runner is back on.

Berkeley resident Phillip Kreycik went missing nearly three weeks ago.

He was last known to have gone running at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

A large search for Kreycik followed but it was eventually scaled back after several days of searching turned up nothing.

On Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pleasanton Police Department said they’ll be deploying search teams once again this weekend.

There’s no word on what triggered this renewed effort but volunteers who haven’t given up say they appreciate the help.

More than 100 people will be joining the search for a missing Berkeley runner.

37-year-old Phillip Kreycik has not been seen since July 10.

For search teams, combing through the trails of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park remains the focus.

“There’s been an exhaustive search over the past month. We’ve deployed hundreds of people, with hundreds of hours of time using the latest technology to find Phillip,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says they’re leaving no stone unturned.

This weekend’s renewed push is about making sure nothing has been overlooked.

“We’ve been going over some data. Some topographical maps, some of the geography and there’s a couple areas that we just want to double-check that we got everything right. That we didn’t miss anything,” Kelly said.

Volunteers, including Kreycik’s family, have been searching tirelessly for nearly three weeks.

Phillip’s father Keith has been encouraged by the police effort.

“The teams have just been incredible and the work that they’ve done is outstanding as far as I can tell. I’m not an expert in this field but the people that I’ve talked to who are have been very impressed with the thoroughness,” Keith said.

As challenges and frustrations in the search for Phillip remain, there is optimism.

“We believe he is up there on Pleasanton ridge. We need to exhaust every last avenue, everything thought, every conceivable option up there,” Kelly said.

“If he’s still in the park we’ll find him. It’s just a matter of time. We’re still hopeful,” Keith said.

Thousands of concerned residents and volunteers have been coming together on Facebook in an effort to find Phillip.

They’re continuing to search for information and for those who want to join in.