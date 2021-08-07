Search underway for 2 suspects in Newark car burglaries

NEWARK (BCN) — Newark police are searching for two suspects involved in at least two car burglaries and multiple property thefts, police said Friday.

A woman called police after her car was burglarized on Tuesday in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue. Detectives found her vehicle at another shopping mall outside of Newark with three suspects inside, police said.

Officers followed the suspects and coordinated resources from outside agencies. Police said the suspects traveled through multiple cities and are suspected of at least one other auto burglary.

Regional agencies arrested a 31-year-old man in Oakland after the three fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at Santa Rita Jail for auto burglary. Multiple stolen property items were also recovered, and there are least eight victims.

The two other suspects are still at large. Anyone with information can contact Newark police Detective Andrew Musantry at andrew.musantry@newark.org or at (510) 578-4956.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (510) 578-4965.