(BCN) — Law enforcers are searching for five armed suspects involved in carjacking incidents in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects attempted to carjack a woman at a gasoline station along Lake Chabot Road in Castro Valley, but she was able to escape to safety with her vehicle.

Moments after, the suspects were able to carjack a woman driving a black 2016 Nissan Sentra in the 2700 block of Sydney Way in Castro Valley. According to the sheriff’s office, they forced her out of her car at gunpoint while she was attempting to leave a driveway.

The armed suspects fled in the victim’s car bearing the license plate CA:8MMT942 towards Stanton Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

In both incidents, the suspects were driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Elantra bearing the license plate CA:7EUB455, the law enforcement agency said.

The suspected carjackers were described as males with slim to medium builds. They wore black face masks and dark clothing.

Those with relevant information are urged to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.