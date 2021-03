SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are currently investigating the area of S. White Rd and Alum Rock Ave. after an armed suspect ran off from them.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, wearing dark clothing with a black hat.

Officers are beginning a search of the area.

Both directions of Alum Rock Av are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd.

