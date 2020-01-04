Search underway for armed suspect who robbed Santa Rosa store

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night, according to authorities.

Around 10:17 p.m., police arrived at Lola’s Market on Petaluma Hill Road following reports of a robbery.

Authorities say an unknown suspect came into the store and approached a woman working there.

After pulling the clerk to her knees, the suspect demanded money and the clerk’s cellphone.

Officials say the suspect forced the clerk to take him to where the money was and entered the store office.

A second clerk saw the man was armed and gave handfuls of cash to him before he fled the scene.

The store clerks were not injured and their identities will not be released at this time.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man possibly in his 30’s, 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall, about 150 pounds with a thin build, and was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

It is unknown how much the suspect took at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (707)543-3590.