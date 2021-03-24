Search underway for man who exposed himself to teen at Half Moon Bay High School

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to a teenager at Half Moon Bay High School at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The teenage witness told deputies the suspect exposed himself while sitting in his vehicle at the school.

Authorities have released a sketch artist’s drawing of the suspect, who is described a Hispanic male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with an olive complexion, stubbled facial hair and wearing reflective sunglasses.

The suspect was last seen driving a white newer-model sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at (650) 599-1536 or the Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.