Search underway for suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – A search is underway for a suspect who crashed into a gate on the Oakland International Airport tarmac, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot and believe he jumped into the water that surrounds the airport.

“We searched with dogs, boats, helicopters and drones,” Alameda County Sheriff tweeted. “We will continue throughout the night.”

Officials say it is possible that the suspect drowned.

Sheriff’s say there is no active threat to air traffic at this time.

Oakland police and CHP are on the scene assisting in the search.

