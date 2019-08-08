Search underway for suspect who stole $25K worth of bikes in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON) – Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate the suspect who stole multiple bikes last month that cost more than $25,000.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Joseph Anthony Hanania from Petaluma.

Officials say they received an overwhelming amount of responses following social media and news coverage to identify Hanania.

The departments attempt to find Hanania has not been successful, but the bicycles stolen were found at a Sonoma County storage unit.

Sheriff’s say there is a possibility that he could have changed his appearance.

It is believed that Hanania has a black 2001 GMC Sonoma with a gray utility looking camper shell with a California license plate 62588V1.

Sonoma and Marin Counties and Lake Tahoe are areas that Hanania is known to visit.

The Sheriff’s Office ended the Facebook update saying:

“Mr. Hanania, you have a warrant for your arrest and we would ask that you turn yourself in before that community finds you and turns you in. If you see the vehicle depicted or Hanania, please contact you local Law Enforcement agency.”