SANTA ROSA, Calif (KRON) – A suspect wanted for possessing several assault weapons and over two pounds of a suspected controlled substance has surrendered to authorities.

A search warrant was served back on May 27 at a residence in the 1300 block of Deturk Avenue. Officers located over two pounds of suspected cocaine, an AK-47 style rifle, an AR-15 style rifle, multiple handguns, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

Because the suspect, Miguel Gaona Palomares, was not in the residence at the time, an arrest warrant was issued for possession of a controlled substance and possession of assault weapons. The 45-year-old surrendered Monday at the Sonoma County Courthouse, SRPD said.