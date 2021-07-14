Searchers follow new lead in Philip Kreycik disappearance

SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Volunteers from the Find Philip Kreycik Facebook group are gathered at the Sunol post office on Wednesday.

Only experienced hikers in the group have been called to Sunol to follow a new lead in the search for the missing Berkeley father who vanished on Saturday at a running trail in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

After four days of extensive searching, a family in Sunol reported around midnight that they heard a cry for help in the canyon.

A group member and friend of Philip’s went there and confirmed this, but he needed help. There is also no cell phone service from the site.

Volunteers don’t know if it is Kreycik, but this is now day five of searching and volunteers are willing to try anything to find him alive.

State and local agencies have already used infrared aerial technology and widened the search area around the trail and still had no luck in finding any sign of the 37-year-old.

This led to Pleasanton police beginning to scale back search efforts in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, concluding that he is either incapacitated or he is just not in the area at all.

Eighty-five percent of the area has been searched by foot, drones, K-9’s and airplane with thermal technology. Over 200 people have been looking out.

During the search, crews have recovered watches, sunglasses, even a rock with blood on it which officials are testing.

Police believe he is shirtless because a shirt was located in his car along with his wallet and phone, parked right by the Moller Ranch trail.

This is still being investigated as a missing person case.