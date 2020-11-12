Find Sydney West: Search for missing teen continues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sydney West, 19, had just embarked on her freshman year at UC Berkeley and was living with friends in San Francisco when, one morning, she vanished.

“I talked to her on (September) 29th. We talked for a long time. I fully expected to talk to her the next day. And I expect to talk to her again,” Sydney West’s father told KRON4.

The next morning, Sept. 30, West left home wearing black leggings, a hoodie sweatshirt, and a backpack.

She was last seen around 7 a.m. on the Golden Gate Bridge.

No one has seen or heard from her since.

The San Francisco Police Department is still searching for West.

West grew up for most of her life in Pleasanton, where she was a star volleyball player on the varsity team at Foothill High School.

More recently, West enjoyed singing and playing the piano for open mic nights around San Francisco.

Her younger sister thinks the world of West.

She’s one of many family members and friends who are holding out hope that West will one day be found safe.

Anyone with information about West’s whereabouts is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 .